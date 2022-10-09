Tabacchi’s return to Mugello

Emanuele Maria Tabacchi makes a welcome return to the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli. The winner of the Trofeo Pirelli Am and Finali Mondiali in 2019 and the Trofeo Pirelli in 2020 is back at Mugello with Rossocorsa and speaks about his excitement.

“I raced in the Ferrari Challenge in 2019 and 2020, and it was a wonderful experience with many competitive drivers and great challenges; an experience that, unfortunately, I had to interrupt for various reasons. However, I had the chance to return for this round and I am thrilled to be here if only to meet so many friends again”.

How do you find this circuit?

“I have won twice at Mugello. I know it well, but even so, it’s always a new experience. It’s a technical and challenging track that tests your mettle every time. That’s also why I like it so much.

So far, you have followed the Ferrari Challenge 2022 as a spectator; what are your impressions?

“First of all, I noticed the consistently excellent choice of circuits and, of course, Doriane Pin’s superb form, which I have seen confirmed in recent days. At Mugello, there will be even more contenders on the track, and the challenge will become even more heated and fascinating.

What are your feelings about taking the wheel of the Ferrari Challenge 488 Evo after two years?

“I must admit it’s been a difficult encounter, and I didn’t think it would be, but I hope to be competitive.”

Of all your victories in the Ferrari Challenge in previous years, which one do you remember most fondly? What is your favourite circuit?

“I will certainly never forget the victory in Bahrain. It was my first ever race. I didn’t know what to expect, and yet, in the end, I was very strong. However, regarding circuits, my favourite track is Portimao: ups and downs, blind corners, you never know what to expect, and it is stunning.

In two years out of action, how have you kept yourself in training?

“I used the simulator during lockdown, but you can’t compare it to track driving.

All the titles are still to play for here at Mugello in the penultimate round of the season. What does that mean?

“It means it’s a very close championship with many quality drivers like in 2019.”

Your goal for this round and future plans?

“I would like to finish on the podium here at Mugello. For next year, we’ll see!”.