Tabacchi triumphs in Race-2 of Trofeo Pirelli

Imola 05 luglio 2020

Emanuele Maria Tabacchi (Rossocorsa), after the record-breaking pole position claimed this morning, went on to clinch Race-2 of the Trofeo Pirelli, even managing to clock up the fastest lap (1:44.824). The driver, who hails from Milan, thus replicates Saturday’s success in Race-1 and, in doing so, establishes a notable gap over his immediate rivals in the general rankings. It proved to be a large win, achieved with a margin of more than 11 seconds over nearest second-place rival Fabienne Wohlwend (Octane 126). The Lichtenstein lady, who got off to a shaky start and was overtaken by Thomas Neubauer (Charles Pozzi – Courage), re-found her rhythm, tucking in behind the latter’s tail-pipes over the subsequent laps, before making her move on the ninth lap to retake the place of honour which she held from then on. Fourth place went to Michelle Gatting (Niki Hasler). The Am class spoils went to Scuderia Praha’s Matúš Vyboh ahead of Frederik Paulsen and Olivier Grotz, both representing Formula Racing. The positions claimed by the three in the qualifying sessions were thus re-confirmed in the race itself, although little had separated the trio throughout much of the thirty minutes of racing, with the gaps only widening over the final 3-4 laps.