Tabacchi and Weiland stand out in first free practice at Barcelona

Trofeo Pirelli. Emanuele Maria Tabacchi (Rossocorsa) was fastest on Friday with a time of 1:49.378, recorded in the morning free practice. Thomas Neubauer (Charles Pozzi - Courage) followed close behind on 1:49,597. Third place went to Fabienne Wohlwend (Octane 126) who is becoming familiar with the Spanish circuit. In the Trofeo Pirelli Am, Roman Ziemian (Octane 136) set the best class time with 1:50.194, ahead of the competitive Olivier Grotz (Formula Racing) and Frederik Paulsen (Formula Racing).
Coppa Shell. Reigning Coppa Shell world champion, James Weiland (Rossocorsa), was immediately competitive on his season debut. He clocked the fastest time in the category with 1:49.069, which was also the absolute best. His pursuers lagged over a second behind. Roger Grouwels (Race Art - Kroymans) was second fastest, while the ranking leader Ernst Kirchmayr (Baron Motorsport) was third.