Tabacchi and Paulsen celebrate victory and championship in torrential rain

Heavy rain dominated the last race of the weekend at Misano, which ended before the statutory thirty minutes following several laps behind the Safety Car. However, the weather didn't stop Emanuele Maria Tabacchi (Rossocorsa) from winning Race-2, after sealing the overall Trofeo Pirelli 2020 title on Saturday. Similarly, Frederick Paulsen (Formula Racing) sealed the Am class with a win today.

The race began in beating rain under the Safety Car and behind the Ferrari F8 Tributo that accompanied polewoman Michelle Gatting (Scuderia Niki - Iron Lynx) and all the other drivers for the first five minutes. On the Safety Car's return, Emanuele Maria Tabacchi immediately passed Frederik Paulsen (Formula Racing), Am class leader, and set off in pursuit of Gatting. With the track at the limits of grip due to the increasingly insistent rain, the Milanese champion engaged in an exciting duel with the Danish woman, until finally getting the better of her with an excellent pass and gradually pulling away. Behind the two, Paulsen maintained the leadership of the Am, ahead of an excellent Vicente Potolicchio (Rossocorsa), who took second place in the class from Olivier Grotz (Formula Racing). The terrible conditions provoked a series of spins, first for Tim Kohmann (Kessel Racing) and then for Frederik Espersen (Baron Motorsport) and Alessandro Cozzi (Rossocorsa), causing the Safety Car to return to the track. After several laps, the race officials decided to halt proceedings before the scheduled 30 minutes, thus freezing the positions. So Emanuele Maria Tabacchi won ahead of Michelle Gatting and Frederick Paulsen, third overall and first in the Am. Tim Kohmann completed the podium, while Florian Merckx (Baron Motorsport) finished in fourth (eighth overall), after an excellent recovery from last on the grid due to the cancellation of his qualifying times. In the Am, the victorious Paulsen was followed by Venezuelan Vicente Potolicchio (fourth overall) and Olivier Grotz (sixth overall). The Trofeo Pirelli drivers will also be at the Misano World Circuit from 5 to 8 November for the Finali Mondiali.