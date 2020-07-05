Tabacchi, a record pole position

Imola 05 luglio 2020

Rossocorsa’s Italian driver made the following comments about the record pole position clinched at the end of the qualifying session for Race-1 in the Trofeo Pirelli at Imola: “This is the first pole position that I’ve achieved in Trofeo Pirelli and I’m really pleased about it. It brought tears to my eyes as I got out of the car.” When questioned about the feeling that is emerging with the new car being used this year – the 488 Challenge Evo – Tabacchi gave the following answer: “It makes everything safer and easier, for example at Turn 3 or at the Rivazza, which can be taken at full throttle instead of slowing down, even if the tyres are finished”. The Imola circuit is full of points, bends and iconic curves and Emanuele knows full well which one is his favourite: “The best part for me is the final section, the last three turns that is the Rivazza that l really like because you arrive coming down full-throttle in sixth gear, then you have to brake and you see the wall up close and then into two fast bends which have to be taken very fast because, otherwise, in the final straight, you will lose speed.”