Tabacchi, a dream weekend

Imola 05 luglio 2020

Emanuele Maria Tabacchi (Rossocorsa) rounded off a perfect weekend claiming top honours in Race-2 of the Trofeo Pirelli at Imola, thus replicating the win in Saturday’s Race-1. Furthermore, the driver from Milan also bagged the fastest lap. “It really has been a perfect weekend. After the initial difficulties, where the car broke down - but broke down in moments where I had no difficulties to continue in free practice – everything then went perfectly in both qualifying sessions and the two races. A fabulous weekend,” stated Tabacchi, keen however not to rest on his laurels: “We mustn’t stop working just because I live locally in Imola and have known this track ever since I was 12 years old. So, we have to continue to work at this level in Barcelona, Portimao and in the subsequent races too”. This result marks the accomplishment of a long-term mission for the incumbent Trofeo Pirelli Am champion: “My dream in motorsport has always been to take the challenge, to turn pro and become as fast as the pros. Now I am living this dream. If you asked me what I wanted to do after that, I’d need to give it some thought.”