Stewards Cancel Race 2 due to Barrier Repair Time

Croft 21 luglio 2019

After a thrilling Race 1 of the Ferrari Challenge UK championship on Saturday, Race 2 was unfortunately unable to live up to expectations following an incident at the beginning of the race on Sunday that led to the race being abandoned. The stewards took the decision to abandon circuit action due to the length of time required to repair the barriers after an incident at the start of Race 2. Following a collision involving Toby Flannagan, Jon Wood and Henry Simmons, the stewards had no choice but to call off the meeting due to safety concerns. Fortunately, no one was injured and all three drivers were unhurt following the accident. The Ferrari Challenge UK returns to racing action at Silverstone on September 21 and 22.