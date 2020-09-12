Sixth wonder for Tabacchi

Spa-Francorchamps 12 settembre 2020

Emanuele Maria Tabacchi's sixth success came at the end of a race in clean air, just the way the Rossocorsa driver likes it. After managing the tyres over the opening laps, once racing had restarted after a Safety Car intervention, the Italian driver was able to take advantage of the battle waging behind him to edge away from adversaries, crossing the line with a 6”3-second advantage over Wartique. Here is how the leader of the Trofeo Pirelli tells it at the end of Race 1.