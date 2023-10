Silverstone is considered one of the fastest circuits in the world, where the full power of the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo can be exploited. The task of presenting the characteristics of the English track is entrusted to Carl Cavers (Graypaul Nottingham) who won Race 1 and Race 2 here in the fourth round of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli UK. His analysis focuses on the fastest and at the same time treacherous sectors.