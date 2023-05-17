Round two of Ferrari Challenge UK at Oulton Park

The Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli UK returns to the Oulton Park circuit in Cheshire on Friday, 19 and Saturday, 20 May. The battle between the drivers in the Trofeo Pirelli and the Coppa Shell is back on track less than a month after the opening round of season five of the British one-make series at Snetterton.

Trofeo Pirelli. Andrew Morrow (Charles Hurst) will be the man to beat in the top class. He dominated the first round, with a double-win and taking all the points. H. Sikkens (HR Owen) and Carl Cavers (Graypaul Nottingham), who shared the podium behind Morrow in the first two races of the season, will try to stop his breakaway. They arrive at the circuit in Cheshire joint second in the standings on 23 points, 12 behind the leader. John Dhillon (Graypaul Nottingham), Faisal Al-Faisal (HR Owen), and Graham De Zille (Meridien Modena), some of the competitors expected to play a leading role in the British series, will also compete in round two.

Coppa Shell. Several drivers are battling it out at the top of the largest class. Paul Hogarth (Stratstone Manchester) leads the standings with 32 points, courtesy of his two wins at Snetterton, followed by Stuart Marston (Maranello Sales), eight points behind. Further back, Paul Simmerson (Graypaul Birmingham) and Jonathan Satchell (HR Owen) are tied at 19. After their first miles of apprenticeship, useful for gaining experience, the championship’s fresh faces will line up at Oulton Park: Chris Smith (Graypaul Birmingham), Julian Dye (Maranello Sales), Peter Hunter (Stratstone Manchester) and William Tewiah (Graypaul Birmingham). Of the newcomers, Marcos Vivian (Maranello Sales) was one of the most enterprising, even taking the lead during Race-1. However, he failed to capitalise and finish the two races for various reasons. Among the veterans, Paul Rogers (JCT600), having picked up few points, will undoubtedly be among the stars of the next round.

Programme. On Friday, 19 May, free practice is from 9 to 9.40 a.m. and 10.50 to 11.30 a.m. On the same day, qualifying runs from 12.40 to 1.10 p.m., with the thirty-minute race starting at 3.15 p.m. On Sunday, qualifying is from 10 to 10.30 a.m. and the green light for Race-2 is at 3.15 p.m. The ‘Ferrari’ YouTube channel will broadcast the two races live. All times are local.