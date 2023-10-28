Rotiform and Pirelli: special Superpole prizes

At the Finali Mondiali Ferrari at Mugello, and for the first time in Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli history, a special format was used to decide the starting grid for the last races that will award the 2023 world titles.

The polemen emerged from the Superpole, a qualifying session open to the six fastest drivers in each class. The prize-giving ceremony was also special. Indeed, Thomas Fleming (HR Owen - FF Corse), who set the best overall time, received the Pirelli Superpole trophy in the fan zone set up in the Paddock of the Tuscan circuit.

The British driver also collected his Pirelli cap and Rotiform Gold Wheel Pole Winners alongside the other fastest drivers in each class, Brian Cook (Ferrari of Seattle) for the Trofeo Pirelli Am, Ernst Kirchmayr (Gohm - Baron Motorsport) in the Coppa Shell and Martinus Richter (MERTEL Motorsport) for the Coppa Shell Am.

The Rotiform prize is a miniature replica of the forged Technomesh™ racing wheel design that has accompanied the Ferrari 458 Italia GT3, 458 Italia GTE, 488 GT3, 488 GTE, 488 Challenge and 488 Challenge Evo in victories on circuits worldwide. The Rotiform project now includes the new Ferrari 296 GT3 and 296 Challenge.

