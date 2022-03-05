Ride Onboard for a lap of Circuit of the Americas

Returning to the calendar after a brief hiatus, the Circuit of the Americas offers one of the most complete challenges of any track in North America. Combining very high speed straights with tight corners offers plenty of opportunity for overtaking, however a long snaking esses section at the beginning of the lap tests a car’s balance and high-speed capability. And of course that ignores the most iconic corner of them all, Turn 1, which sweeps up over 130ft at an 11% gradient.

Ferrari Challenge driver Jeremy Clarke (Ferrari of Beverly Hills) takes us for a lap of this spectacular facility in his Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo.

