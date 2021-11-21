Return to Imola for the Ferrari Finali Mondiali 2022

The Autodromo Enzo and Dino Ferrari in Imola is set to host next year’s Ferrari Finali Mondiali from 26 to 31 October 2022. The announcement, made during the Ferrari Challenge champions' awards-giving gala, brings the lavish event back to the Santerno circuit after the edition last held in 1999.

This marks a significant move back to the venue bearing the name of the Maranello marque's founder, which has, nevertheless, continued to host numerous editions of the Ferrari Challenge Europe, F1 Clienti and XX Programme events. The Ferrari Finali Mondiali celebrates the culmination of the sporting season along with the fans, bringing all the brand’s main activities together on the same track.

