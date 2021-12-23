Ready to go again

Despite all the organisers’ efforts, travel restrictions between countries and quarantine requirements still in place in Asia made it impossible to follow the Ferrari Challenge Asia Pacific calendar. In this respect, again, in 2021, the 488 Challenge Evo’s eight cylinders failed were not heard around the world’s circuits until, at least, the World Finals. This was the first round of the new 2021 calendar, which will continue in January at Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Jae Sung Park won in Coppa Shell and Kirk Baerwaldt won in the Am class. The series will continue the 2021 season on 6-8 January, in a round that will see the stars of the Asian series tackle the Yas Marina circuit on the same weekend as the Gulf 12 Hours. However, the final act will take place seven days later, on 13 and 14 January, at the Dubai Autodrome, at the same time as the 24 Hours of Dubai.