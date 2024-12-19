Racing Days in Jeddah cancelled

Ferrari regrets to announce that, due to unforeseen circumstances, it has been forced to cancel the Ferrari Racing Days scheduled in Jeddah from 5-8 February. After careful consideration, the start of the season for the non-competitive Sport Prototipi Clienti, F1 Clienti and XX Programme has been rescheduled at Imola on 26 and 27 February with Test Days, while the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe season will start at Monza from 27 to 30 March. The rescheduling of the Saudi date for other Ferrari Challenge-related activities, such as the Club Challenge, will be the subject of subsequent communications.