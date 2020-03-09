Racing Days Concludes on High in Atlanta

Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli closed out the 2020 edition of Ferrari Racing Days with a thrilling pair of races on Sunday afternoon. Temperatures soared in the early afternoon as the sunny skies persisted to provide a gorgeous backdrop for Ferrari Challenge action.

Trofeo Pirelli. Cooper MacNeil (Ferrari of Westlake) completed another perfect day in Ferrari Challenge competition, earning pole position, fastest lap and the race win. While Cooper's win seemed like a foregone conclusion after he opened a seven second lead in the opening two-thirds of the race, was soon thrown into doubt by a late caution period. Ultimately, however, the American driver secured the win, leading home Martin Burrowes (Ferrari of Ft. Lauderdale) and Ross Chouest (Boardwalk Ferrari) who finished second and third respectively.

Trofeo Pirelli AM. Dave Musial (Ferrari of Lake Forest) took the top step of the podium, making an impressive turn of speed throughout a tightly fought thirty minute contest. Brian Davis (Ferrari of Palm Beach) took second beating out Daytona star John Megrue (Ferrari of Long Island) who rounded out the podium with third.

Coppa Shell. Jason McCarthy (Wide World Ferrari) drove away from the Coppa Shell field, taking the win by nearly 18 seconds over his fellow rivals. Jim Booth (Ferrari of Atlanta) took second place and also the Gentleman's Cup trophy, also finishing well in front of the rest of the Coppa Shell category. Kevan Millstein (Ferrari of San Diego) rounded out the podium in third, just beating out a hard-charging Osvaldo Gaio (Miller Motorcar).

Coppa Shell AM. Michael Watt (Ferrari of Atlanta) took the win on the road, but was hit with a 30 second penalty for passing under a local yellow condition that existed for much of the race. He was not alone, five other drivers also incurred similar penalties for similar reasons, significantly shuffling the final finishing order. After it had all shaken out, Michael Quattlebaum (Ferrari of Houston) claimed the win, ahead of Todd Coleman (Ferrari of Denver) and John Cervini (Ferrari of Ontario) who finished second and third respectively.

Schedule. Ferrari Challenge will return to the track April 17 - 19 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for round 3 of the North American championship.