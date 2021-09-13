Qualifying Complete at Road America

The grids were set under graying skies at the Road America circuit where over forty Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo cars set times on the 4 mile, 14-turn circuit.

Trofeo Pirelli. Jason McCarthy (Wide World Ferrari) continued his strong run of performance in Sunday’s qualifying session with another overall and Trofeo Pirelli AM1 pole position with a 2.09.542, besting Brian Davis (Ferrari of Palm Beach) who took pole in the Trofeo Pirelli AM2 category with a time three tenths of a second slower than McCarthy. Enzo Potolicchio (Ferrari of Central Florida) secured third overall, and second in AM1 and Jordan Workman (Ferrari of Central Florida) rounded out the top three in the category. In Trofeo Pirelli AM2, Brad Horstmann (Foreign Cars Italia) took second, but notably back from Davis, while Keysin Chen (Ferrari of Beverly Hills) completed the top three as he made a remarkable recovery from an illness that had sidelined him for much of the weekend.



Coppa Shell. Manny Franco (Ferrari of Lake Forest) continued his amazing debut weekend in Ferrari Challenge with another pole position in the Coppa Shell category with a 2:10.509, leading Jeremy Clarke (Ferrari of Beverly Hills) by just three tenths of a second. Dave Musial Jr. (Ferrari of Lake Forest) rounded out the top three in the category as he looks to wrap up the Coppa Shell championship in the afternoon race. In Coppa Shell AM – John Cervini (Ferrari of Ontario) continued to dominate the category, leading all competitors with a 2:12.078, besting Brett Jacobson (Ferrari of Houston) and Paul Kiebler (Continental Autosports) who continued his strong run at the Road America circuit who will start third.

