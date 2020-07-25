Lucky Khera (Graypaul Birmingham) claimed his maiden pole position in the opening qualifying session of the Ferrari Challenge UK
2020 season, qualifying ahead of series returnee, and 2019 podium finisher, Paul Hogarth (Stratstone Manchester). H Sikkens (H.R. Owen London) completed the top three from the Trofeo Pirelli class, qualifying in fourth place overall.
Graham de Zille (Meridien Modena), making his Ferrari Challenge UK debut, put in an impressive lap to take pole position in the Coppa Shell class, and will start the race in third position overall. Alex Moss (Graypaul Birmingham) and Jamie Thwaites (JCT Brooklands Leeds), both returning for a second season, finished second and third respectively, to complete the top three in the Coppa Shell class.