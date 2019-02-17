Prette and Tabacchi head the field in Qualifying 2

Louis Prette
and Emanuele Maria Tabacchi set the fastest lap times for their respective classes in the second Trofeo Pirelli qualifying session. After his comeback in Race-1 the Italian Formula Racing driver said he was aiming for a better position in qualifying, which he pulled off in style in the 30-minute session.
Four hundredths.
Thomas Neubauer (Charles Pozzi - Courage) followed him, qualifying four-tenths of a second behind the poleman, and also winning the Motegi Golden Wheel. The very competitive duo of Sam Smeeth
(Baron Motorsport) and Alessandro Bonacini (Kessel Racing) will start from the second row. The gap between Neubauer and Bonacini is just four-hundredths of a second. Fifth place went to the winner of Race-1, Niccolò Schirò (Rossocorsa), who lagged only 575 thousandths of a second behind Prette.
Tabacchi again.
Emanuele Maria Tabacchi was the fastest driver in the AM category with a time of 2:03.977, ahead of rivals such as Jack Brown (Graypaul Nottingham), second in Race-1, and Manuela Gostner
(Ineco - MP Racing), who was determined to make up for her disappointment in the night race. The Italian got the better of Swedish Martin Nelson
(Scuderia Autoropa) by just two-thousandths of a second and finished three-hundredths of a second ahead of Christian Overgaard
(Forza Racing), who yesterday completed the podium in the AM category.