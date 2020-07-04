Paulsen in pole in Race 1 of Trofeo Pirelli AM

Frederik Paulsen
could not have wished for a better debut in the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Am. During his first qualifying session held on Saturday at the Enzo e Dino Ferrari Circuit at Imola
, he set the best time in his category, as well as the fourth fastest overall (1:44.634). However, the Danish Formula Racing driver believes he still has ample room for improvement, commenting: “It was not the perfect lap, but I kept fighting all the way through, and I managed to get some tenths off the last section”. Frederik said he was delighted with the result, achieved under a scorching sun that made it even harder to find the right pace: “Yes, this morning the time was a little faster, but the track temperature is super-high now… I think that after 2-3 laps I managed to get the car in the right condition and I did a good lap”.