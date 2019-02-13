Over sixty Ferraris on track at Sakhir

The Ferrari Racing Days at the Sakhir circuit
in Bahrain from 14 to 17 February, will mark the start of the 2019 Ferrari Challenge Europe season and the activities of the XX and F1 Clienti programmes. More than sixty Ferrari racing cars will take to the 5,412-metre track that the Prancing Horse has made its own with six Formula 1 wins and Alessandro Pier Guidi
and James Calado
’s conquest of the WEC world title at the wheel of the 488 GTE
in 2017. That race that ended with a clean sweep and victory for the twin car crewed by Davide Rigon
and Sam Bird
. As well as sports activities, the Passione Ferrari and Club Challenge from Wednesday will contribute to creating a real festival that will draw in hundreds of fans from neighbouring Middle Eastern countries.
Challenge Europe.
More than thirty-five 488 Challenges
will compete in the four classes of the 27th season of the continental one-make series. Drivers representing 16 nations are set to take part, with eleven rookies spread between the Trofeo Pirelli and Coppa Shell. Women will be represented again this year with the sisters Manuela
and Corinna Gostner
and the Polish Agata Smolka
.
F1 Clienti.
F1 Clienti single-seaters will make their first appearance on a track that has hosted 14 editions of the Formula 1 World Championship. The Ferrari F1 Clienti programme takes the Formula 1 cars of the world's most successful team and makes them available to an exclusive number of owners. One of the single-seaters appearing will be the F2007 that won on this circuit with Felipe Massa in 2007. The reference point for the special F1 Clienti drivers will be Marc Gené and Olivier Beretta
, official Competizioni GT driver.
XX Programmes.
Twenty-one cars of the XX Programmes will appear at the Bahrain International Circuit, brought to the track by tester customers and backed by the experience of professional technicians and drivers for an unparalleled driving experience. Nine FXX-K Evos
will be there, ready to exploit the 1000-plus horsepower produced by the 6-litre V12 and the Hy-Kers hybrid system, accompanied by three FXX-Ks
, which unlike the Evos don't sport the aerodynamic kit. There will also be other cars that have contributed to the success of the programme: six 599XXs
and 599XX Evos, and three FXXs
.