Over 15,000 hp at Monza for XX Programmes and F1 Clienti

The curtain has fallen on the first date of the season for the XX Programmes and F1 Clienti, which completed the second day of private testing at Monza, held behind closed doors.





F1 Clienti. The two single-seaters entered in the event took turns on the track today. Under the watchful eyes of tutors Marc Gené and Olivier Beretta, Kimi Räikkönen's F2008 and Fernando Alonso's F138 completed many laps, interspersed with the usual checks, discussions, and telemetry analysis carried out together with the two former Formula 1 drivers.





XX Programmes. The Monza circuit proved a perfect venue to give full rein to the power and active aerodynamics of the cars of the exclusive Prancing Horse activity reserved for its top customers. Three FXX Evo's, seven 599XX Evo's and seven FXX-K Evo's took to the track for a total of 15,000 hp, which alone testifies to the extremely high technological level of these cars.