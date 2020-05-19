Open Mic: Fabienne Wohlwend

This week the 'Open Mic' section is delighted to host Fabienne Wohlwend
, the first woman to have won a title in the Ferrari Challenge Europe
. The Liechtensteiner, who competes in the Trofeo Pirelli for Octane 126, shared some highlights of her brief but brilliant career with Dave Richardson, the official voice of the championship.
Now in her third season in the Prancing Horse one-make series, Fabienne can boast of her victory in the Trofeo Pirelli Am at the 2018 Finali Mondiali, which makes her the first woman to have won a world motorsport title.