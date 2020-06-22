Open Mic: Abdulrahman Addas

The Ferrari Challenge Asia Pacific is back in the limelight in “Open Mic” with Abdulrahman Addas , a driver who graces the grid of the Coppa Shell Am.

After making his debut at Monza on the weekend of the 2018 Finali Mondiali, the Al Tayer Dubai driver has completed two seasons in the Prancing Horse’s one-make series, collecting a total of 38 points. Addas talks to Dave Richardson about how the Asia Pacific series allows him to combine his work commitments with his great passion for racing, his expectations for the Finali Mondiali in Abu Dhabi and his experience in the Ferrari championship.