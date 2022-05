Joakim Olander moved to the top of the Coppa Shell Am standings, one point ahead of Giuseppe Ramelli, courtesy of two wins at Spielberg.

“Obviously, I’m very pleased with both qualifying and the race. I achieved an excellent result even though the light drizzle made it harder. Kinch was ahead of me. He had a great start, and I decided to follow him for the first few turns. Then I tried to push to get closer, and in the end, this choice paid off”.