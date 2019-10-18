New innovations for Ferrari Challenge Asia Pacific in 2020

There are be two innovations proposed for the 2020 Ferrari Challenge Asia Pacific calendar, with respect to this season which will have its epilogue at Mugello this forthcoming 24-27 October. The first concerns the opening round, which instead of the traditional Melbourne venue, will be hosted by the Bahrain circuit, where, from the 5-7 May, the 488 Challenge teams start the competition which will determine the Trofeo Pirelli Am, Coppa Shell and Coppa Shell Am standings. From the desert dunes the show moves on to the slopes of Mount Fuji, Japan, with the challenge scheduled from 24-26 April, at the first location in the Land of the Rising Sun ever to have hosted the world of Formula 1. The traditional Prancing Horse celebration, Ferrari Racing Days, as usual scheduled in Shanghai, will take place from 5-7 June, which will be followed a month later by the night race in Sepang, Malaysia from 3-5 July. After the summer break, it will be back to the Nipponese island for the second novelty of the calendar with the spectacular Suzuka track hosting the single-marque Ferrari series from 21-23 August. The race to be held on the Singapore street circuit, from 18-20 September, coinciding with the Formula 1 Grand Prix, will be the final Asian stage of the series before the deciding round set to take place at the Finali Mondiali weekend.

5-7/3 - BAHRAIN (NIGHT RACE)

24-26/4 - FUJI

5-7/6 – SHANGHAI (FERRARI RACING DAYS)

3-5/7 – SEPANG (NIGHT RACE)

21-23/8 – SUZUKA

18-20/9 – SINGAPORE (F1 GP)

4-7/11 - ABU DHABI (FINALI MONDIALI)