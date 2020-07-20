New dates and innovative finale for Challenge Asia Pacific

The Ferrari Challenge Asia Pacific is preparing to restart after the pandemic-induced break. Its six-round calendar culminates with the final race of the season in early 2021.

The series, which celebrates its tenth anniversary this year, opened in March in Bahrain, before its long involuntary break. During this hiatus, work continued unceasingly to ensure that the season would finally take place. To achieve this, the Ferrari Challenge Asia Pacific will partner the GT World Challenge Asia for the two separate Sepang rounds, 11 to 13 September and 4 to 6 December, and the Asian Le Mans Series for the final act of the season at Buriram from 7 to 9 January. Between these two dates, Round 3 of the series will see the 488 Challenge Evos race on the Dubai circuit from 8 to 10 October while the Finali Mondiali, which will take place in Abu Dhabi from 4 to 7 November, will count as the fourth round of the season.

The complete calendar is as follows:

5-7 March Bahrain

11-13 September Sepang

8-10 October Dubai

4-7 November Abu Dhabi - Finali Mondiali

4-6 December Sepang

7-9 January 2021 Buriram