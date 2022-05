Misano 27 settembre 2020

Some racetracks are special for a driver, for various reasons like a win or just a debut. The Misano World Circuit is where Willem Van der Vorm had his first experience of the Ferrari Challenge. The Scuderia Montecarlo driver talks about the technical difficulties of the “Curva del Carro” and his first outing at the wheel of the 488 Challenge Evo on this track.