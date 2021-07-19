McCarthy and Clarke Repeat at Indianapolis

Perfect sunny skies welcomed drivers as they concluded their Ferrari Racing Days weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Marking the completion of the fifth round of the 2021 championship, the championship standings are at the forefront of everyone’s mind and mistakes have ever more serious implications.

Trofeo Pirelli. Jason McCarthy (Wide World Ferrari) repeated his stand-out Saturday performance with another perfect day, and rounded out a perfect weekend, earning the pole position, the win and the fastest lap on Saturday and Sunday, both overall and in the Trofeo Pirelli AM1 category. His nearest challengers, Barry Zekelman (Ferrari of Ontario) and Jordan Workman (Ferrari of Central Florida) were a distant second and third respectively as McCarthy eased away in a race uninterrupted by caution periods. In the AM2 category, Brian Davis (Ferrari of Palm Beach) eked out a win in Sunday’s action over Brad Horstmann (Foreign Cars Italia) and Justin Wetherill (Ferrari of Central Florida). The win was a critical result for Davis as he leapt to the front of the standings in the category over Keysin Chen (Ferrari of Beverly Hills) by a single point.

Coppa Shell. A messy Coppa Shell race saw the field spend significant time under caution as the safety teams at Indianapolis effected barrier repair and clean up. As the dust settled however, it was Jeremy Clarke (Ferrari of Beverly Hills) again completing a perfect day and earning a perfect 34 points in his first ever race weekend with Ferrari Challenge. He led Benoit Bergeron (Ferrari of Quebec) and Dave Musial Jr. (Ferrari of Lake Forest) who endured a more difficult weekend than usual, but still departs with the championship comfortably in hand with two rounds to go. In Coppa Shell AM, another first time driver Brad Fauvre (Ferrari of San Francisco) also completed a perfect weekend in his first ever competition in Ferrari Challenge, earning 34 points on the back of his amazing efforts. He took the win over Lance Cawley (Ferrari of Atlanta) and John Cervini (Ferrari of Ontario) who finished second and third respectively. Cawley also extended his lead in the championship with today’s result, besting Cervini, his nearest challenger.



