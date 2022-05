Time can often be a silent companion, but in other moments it can take on the leading role. The 1:36.522 qualifying lap time registered on the stopwatch by Christian Kinch takes centre-stage spotlight, rewarding the Danish driver with a maiden Ferrari Challenge pole position. A highly-respectable time that earns the Race 2 pole position in Coppa Shell, a fact that will be a source of great joy for the Formula Racing driver, who tells our microphones all about it at the end of the session.