Ludwig and Kirchmayr win at Nürburgring. Titles for Hassid and Skrimpias

In front of a large crowd of tifosi and enthusiasts, the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe contested its first races of the sixth and penultimate round of the season at the iconic Nürburgring circuit. Home driver Luca Ludwig (MERTEL Motorsport) claimed victory in the Trofeo Pirelli, while Ernst Kirchmayr (Kessel Racing) secured the win in the Coppa Shell. Henry Hassid (Kessel Racing) was crowned champion after finishing third today, marking his ninth podium in an extraordinary season.

Claus Zibrandtsen (Formula Racing) moved even closer to the title, taking first in the Trofeo Pirelli Am, while in the Coppa Shell Am, Zois Skrimpias (Ineco Reparto Corse RAM) was crowned champion with three races still to go before the Finali Mondiali at Imola. The Greek driver secured his seventh and decisive victory of the season at the German circuit in his debut year in the Prancing Horse single-marque series. In the Trofeo Pirelli 488, the experienced Tommy Lindroth (Gohm Motorsport – Baron Racing Team) claimed the win.

Trofeo Pirelli. Luca Ludwig capitalised on his knowledge of the home circuit to take a brilliant win in the first of the weekend’s two races, after securing pole position and leading the race throughout. Behind the German driver, Giacomo Altoé (Emil Frey Racing), the championship leader, finished in second, also recording the fastest lap of 1’58”397. On the third step of the podium, American Dylan Medler (Pellin Racing) climbed to secure his spot.

Claus Zibrandtsen’s winning streak in the Trofeo Pirelli Am shows no signs of stopping. The Danish driver achieved his sixth consecutive win, with the added bonus of the fastest lap, thanks to a decisive pass on Andrew Morrow (Charles Hurst). The British driver also surrendered second place during an exciting final lap to Hendrik Viol (Scuderia Praha Racing), who made an impressive comeback from sixth on the starting grid