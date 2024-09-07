Ludwig and Kirchmayr win at Nürburgring. Titles for Hassid and Skrimpias

In front of a large crowd of tifosi and enthusiasts, the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe contested its first races of the sixth and penultimate round of the season at the iconic Nürburgring circuit. Home driver Luca Ludwig (MERTEL Motorsport) claimed victory in the Trofeo Pirelli, while Ernst Kirchmayr (Kessel Racing) secured the win in the Coppa Shell. Henry Hassid (Kessel Racing) was crowned champion after finishing third today, marking his ninth podium in an extraordinary season.
Claus Zibrandtsen (Formula Racing) moved even closer to the title, taking first in the Trofeo Pirelli Am, while in the Coppa Shell Am, Zois Skrimpias (Ineco Reparto Corse RAM) was crowned champion with three races still to go before the Finali Mondiali at Imola. The Greek driver secured his seventh and decisive victory of the season at the German circuit in his debut year in the Prancing Horse single-marque series. In the Trofeo Pirelli 488, the experienced Tommy Lindroth (Gohm Motorsport – Baron Racing Team) claimed the win.
Trofeo Pirelli. Luca Ludwig capitalised on his knowledge of the home circuit to take a brilliant win in the first of the weekend’s two races, after securing pole position and leading the race throughout. Behind the German driver, Giacomo Altoé (Emil Frey Racing), the championship leader, finished in second, also recording the fastest lap of 1’58”397. On the third step of the podium, American Dylan Medler (Pellin Racing) climbed to secure his spot.
Claus Zibrandtsen’s winning streak in the Trofeo Pirelli Am shows no signs of stopping. The Danish driver achieved his sixth consecutive win, with the added bonus of the fastest lap, thanks to a decisive pass on Andrew Morrow (Charles Hurst). The British driver also surrendered second place during an exciting final lap to Hendrik Viol (Scuderia Praha Racing), who made an impressive comeback from sixth on the starting grid
Coppa Shell. With a decisive move at the first corner, Ernst Kirchmayr took the lead of the race, which he held onto until the chequered flag, celebrating his first win of the season. Joining him on the podium were Andreas Ritzi (CDP – D&C Racing) in second and Henry Hassid in third. For the Frenchman, who started from pole position with a time of 1’59”935, the third step of the podium – his ninth of the season, including four wins – secured him the class title. Hassid, who staged a spectacular comeback today after receiving a drive-through penalty for an incorrect start alignment, also added the bonus point for the fastest lap of the race, clocking 2’00”678.
With his fifth consecutive win, and seventh of the season, Zois Skrimpias was crowned champion of the 2024 Coppa Shell Am in his debut year in the series. Today's victory came after leading the race from start to finish, following his pole position in qualifying and setting the fastest lap. Behind him, Andreas König (Gohm Motorsport – Haupt Racing Team) finished in second place, impressively gaining eight positions from the starting grid, while Eric Cheung (Formula Racing) secured third
Trofeo Pirelli 488. With the class title dedicated to the 488 Challenge Evo already secured at Le Castellet by Fabrizio Fontana (Formula Racing), who was absent in Germany, it was a clear path to the first win of the season for Tommy Lindroth, finishing ahead of Qwin Wietlisbach (CDP D&C Racing) and Friedrich Müller (Gohm Motorsport – Engstler).
Programme. The Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe returns to the track tomorrow, Sunday 8 September, as part of the ongoing Ferrari Racing Days at the Nürburgring circuit. The second day of races will begin at 9.20 a.m. with the Coppa Shell Am. The green light for the Trofeo Pirelli and Trofeo Pirelli Am will be at 12.30 p.m., and the Coppa Shell and Trofeo Pirelli 488 will start at 3.20 p.m. The races will be streamed live free of charge, with commentary in English, on live.ferrari.com and the official Ferrari YouTube channel.