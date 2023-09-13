Last round of Ferrari Challenge UK at Spa

Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium hosts the fifth and deciding round of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli UK 2023 from 15 to 17 September. The British one-make series will wrap up its season on the other side of the Channel at one of the continent’s most iconic tracks, alongside the European series, which is about to hold its sixth round.

Trofeo Pirelli. After appearing done and dusted, the race for the title in the top class reopened at Silverstone. A double-win for Carl Cavers, combined with the points from two poles and a fast lap in the race, turned up the heat for the season finale. The Graypaul Nottingham driver drew closer to leader Andrew Morrow (Charles Hurst), who has topped the standings since round one. Morrow now leads with 113 points against Cavers’ 105. H. Sikkens (HR Owen), third on 91, is also still in contention for the title.

Coppa Shell. The two Silverstone races shuffled things at the top of the standings, now led by Paul Simmerson. With a win and a second place in the last round, the Graypaul Birmingham driver took advantage of an unlucky weekend for Paul Hogarth (Stratstone Manchester), who retired early in both races because of an accident and car problems. In the run-up to Spa, Simmerson leads on 101 points, four more than his rival Hogarth: a delicately balanced situation that will make the last round even more exciting. Further back in the standings, Chris Smith (Graypaul Birmingham), with 65 points, gained his first victory of the season at Silverstone. In Belgium, he will need to protect his third place from his rivals’ attacks. Three drivers are still in contention: Stuart Marston (Maranello Sales) is seven points behind, while Jonathan Satchell (HR Owen) has 56 points, and Paul Rogers (JCT600) is on 53.

Schedule. Friday, 15 September, will see testing and free practice, while on Saturday, qualifying is from 12.20 to 12.50 p.m., and Race-1 will kick off at 4 p.m. On Sunday, qualifying runs from 12.20 to 12.50 p.m., with the last race of the series starting at 4 p.m.