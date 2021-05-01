Kirchmayr, prophet in his own land

Some images go down in history. That of Ernst Kirchmayr standing on the roof of his 488 Challenge, his arms stretched out to the sky in triumph while all-around heavy snowfall created a unique backdrop, is one of the iconic images of the Prancing Horse one-make series. On that occasion, the Austrian driver scored a great victory in front of his family and friends, who came to see him compete on his home track. The Baron Motorsport driver, one of the stars of the Coppa Shell, talked to our cameras.

