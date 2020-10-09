Khera Makes It Seven

Lucky Khera (Graypaul Birmingham) converted his sixth pole position of the season into his seventh win, producing a stunning drive to continue his domination of the Ferrari Challenge UK 2020 season.

Trofeo Pirelli. Lucky Khera made an excellent start to establish an early lead, reacting quickly at the start to pull away from the rest of the field. The remainder of the race was a familiar situation for Lucky, as he drove clear of the field to cement a large gap and come home to take his seventh victory of the season. Behind him, Paul Hogarth (Stratstone Manchester) stayed in second position, whilst H. Sikkens (H.R. Owen London) passed Martin Smith (Graypaul Birmingham) to take third, though Smith soon managed to get back past. Despite constant pressure throughout the race, Hogarth held on to finish second, with Smith coming home in third.

Coppa Shell. Jamie Thwaites (JCT600 Brooklands Leeds) produced a thrilling drive to come from the back of the grid to take victory in the Coppa Shell class. After a disappointing qualifying session, Thwaites quickly made his way past the pole sitter, Paul Rogers (JCT600 Brooklands Leeds), who dropped down the order at the start. Thwaites then passed Paul Simmerson (Graypaul Birmingham) and closed in on Alex Moss (Graypaul Birmingham), who drove an excellent defensive race to keep Thwaites behind for as long as possible. Moss, however, could do nothing as Thwaites pulled off a great move down the inside at Agostini to take the lead, eventually pulling clear to extend his championship lead in the Coppa Shell. Alex Moss held on to second, whilst Simmerson resisted the pressure of Rogers to take the third step on the podium.

Sunday at Snetterton will be another exciting day, with qualifying taking place at 09:35 and Race 2 at 14:30.