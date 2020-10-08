Khera Looking To Leave Snetterton With The Title

The Ferrari Challenge UK heads to Snetterton this weekend, to contest the final races of the season.

Lucky Khera (Graypaul Birmingham) will be looking to continue his winning ways and wrap up the championship as the Ferrari Challenge UK arrives at Snetteron. Khera has won all six races of the season so far, including a win from the back of the grid last time out. Paul Hogarth (Stratstone Manchester) and H. Sikkens (H.R. Owen London) will be looking to close the gap and put pressure on their Trofeo Pirelli rival in the last races.

Graham de Zille (Meridien Modena), like Lucky Khera, has also dominated his class, however he will not be competing in the Coppa Shell this weekend. Jamie Thwaites (JCT600 Brooklands Leeds) and Paul Simmerson (Graypaul Birmingham) will be amongst the drivers looking to capatalise on his absence and fight for the top step of the podium, on the challenging 300 layout of Snetterton circuit. Featuring tricky corners such as Brundle and Nelson and long straights, the circuit provides a tough test for the drivers, but also provides overtaking opportunities and promises thrilling racing.