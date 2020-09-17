Khera Looking To Continue His Scintillating Form At Silverstone

Silverstone 17 settembre 2020

The Ferrari Challenge UK heads to Silverstone this weekend, to contest the fifth and sixth races of the season. Lucky Khera (Graypaul Birmingham) will be looking to continue his winning ways as the Ferrari Challenge UK arrives at Silverstone. Khera has won all four races of the season so far, and also qualified on pole position each time. Paul Hogarth (Stratstone Manchester) and H. Sikkens (H.R. Owen London) will be looking to close the gap and put pressure on their Trofeo Pirelli rival. Graham de Zille (Meridien Modena), like Lucky Khera, has also dominated his class, taking pole position and winning each race so far in the Coppa Shell. He will be looking to continue this fine run of form as the drivers take to the most challenging circuit yet, the Silverstone GP circuit. This is the full-length layout of the historic track, used by Formula 1 for the British Grand Prix, and presents both a fast and technical challenge for the drivers as they take on legendary corners such as Stowe and the Maggotts & Becketts complex, as well as other famous high-speed corners such as Copse. In accordance with COVID-secure requirements, Silverstone have decided to host the event behind closed doors. We hope to be able to welcome visitors back at Snetterton.