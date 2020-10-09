Khera Leads The Way In Qualifying 1

Khera claims pole in the Trofeo Pirelli, with Rogers taking his first pole position in the Coppa Shell.

Lucky Khera (Graypaul Birmingham) claimed his sixth pole position of the season in the first qualifying session at Snetterton after setting an excellent lap time of 1:54.998, qualifying ahead of Paul Hogarth (Stratstone Manchester) in second, and series returnee Martin Smith (Graypaul Birmingham).

Paul Rogers (JCT600 Brooklands Leeds) put in an impressive lap time of 1:57.577 to take his first pole position of the year in the Coppa Shell class, qualifying ahead of Alex Moss (Graypaul Birmingham) in second, and Paul Simmerson (Graypaul Birmingham) in third, with all three drivers split by half a second, promising a thrilling race.