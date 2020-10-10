Khera Completes Ferrari Challenge UK Domination

Lucky Khera wins the final race of the season, with Jamie Thwaites winning in the Coppa Shell, in a very wet race that started behind the safety car.

Lucky Khera (Graypaul Birmingham) completed a clean sweep of victories in the Ferrari Challenge UK 2020 season, winning all eight races.

Trofeo Pirelli. With heavy rainfall throughout the day, the first third of the race had to be completed behind the safety car due to the amount of water on the circuit. However, after ten minutes, the safety car came in and the race returned to green flag conditions. After even starts, the drivers remained close together for a couple of laps, before contact between Martin Smith (Graypaul Birmingham) and Paul Hogarth (Stratstone Manchester) allowed Lucky Khera (Graypaul Birmingham) and H. Sikkens (H.R. Owen London) to get past, with Khera taking the lead. Martin Smith had to retire due to radiator damage, allowing Paul Hogarth to remain in third for the remainder of the race. Lucky Khera extended his lead in familiar fashion, coming home to win ahead of Sikkens, becoming the first driver to win every race of a Ferrari Challenge season.

Coppa Shell. Class champion Jamie Thwaites (JCT600 Brooklands Leeds) produced another fantastic drive to come from the back of the grid to take victory in the Coppa Shell class. Thwaites mastered the conditions to make his way past Paul Rogers (JCT600 Brooklands Leeds), and then closed in on Alex Moss (Graypaul Birmingham) before eventually passing him and extending his lead. Moss did well to fend off the challenge of Paul Rogers, who was on the tail of Moss for the last few laps, to finish second, ahead of Rogers in third. Following an early spin, Paul Simmerson (Graypaul Birmingham) was unable to convert his qualifying position into a podium.