16 luglio 2018

Maranello, 16 July 2018 - Giancarlo Fisichella and Stefano Gai on the Scuderia Baldini 27 Ferrari 488 GT3 won Race-2 of Round 4 of the Italian GT Championship at Mugello. The Scuderia Baldini 27’s drivers won in front of the Imperiale Racing Lamborghini of Venturini-Postiglione by 13”557 and the Audi of Baruch-Fassler by 15”995. The 20 points harvested in this way made Gai climb on top of the provisional GT3 classification at 95 points, leading Baruch (86), Zampieri and Altoè (81), Mancinelli and Fontana (72). Perfect race. It was a well-deserved victory for Gai and Fisichella as the second win of the season was basically taken in the first stint when Gai got an early lead getting past poleman Daniel Zampieri (Lamborghini) and controlling on Daniel Mancinelli, on the Easy Race Ferrari 488 GT3, who took the lead on lap six. At the pit stop, Fisichella got the most of the handicap time served by Easy Race’s pairing, and found himself on top, keeping the position all the way to the flag. The Easy Race’s duo had bad luck as the podium vanished in the closing stages due to a puncture when Fontana was second. GT3 classification leader Zampieri-Altoè (Lamborghini by Antonelli Motorsport) had a very tough Race-2 and retired from the race on lap five due to the failure of the radiator following a collision with some debris. Race-1. On Saturday Stefano Comandini and Jesse Krohn (BMW) won with the race ending behind the safety car in front of the Venturini-Postiglione and the Easy Race Ferrari. The 488 GT3 driven by Fisichella-Gai was only fourth, as the two drivers were penalized with a drive-through following a contact with a rival car. Summer break. The Italian GT Championship will now go on holiday and will resume from Vallelunga next September 8th -9th.