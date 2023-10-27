Isozaki wins 2023 Coppa Shell Am Europe on second day of racing at Mugello

The Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe and North America concluded the 2023 season at the Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello ahead of the Ferrari Finali Mondiali races on Sunday. In the European championship, Stefano Marazzi (Rossocorsa) won the Coppa Shell Am race while Motohiko Isozaki (Cornes Motors Shiba) clinched the title, the last one still hanging in the balance. Thomas Fleming (HR Owen - FF Corse) put the last seal on the Trofeo Pirelli 2023, won yesterday by Eliseo Donno (Radicci Automobili). Japan's Yudai Uchida (Rosso Scuderia) and Ernst Kirchmayr (Gohm – Baron Motorsport) scored double-wins, respectively in the Trofeo Pirelli Am and the Coppa Shell.

The North American series goes into the archives with wins in the second round in Tuscany for Roberto Perrina (Ferrari of Seattle) in the Trofeo Pirelli, Justin Rothberg (Ferrari of Palm Beach) in the Trofeo Pirelli Am, Cameron Root (Ron Tonkin Gran Turismo) in the Coppa Shell and Jeffrey Nunberg (Ferrari of Central New Jersey) in the Coppa Shell Am.

Ferrari Challenge Europe. The final triumph in the 2023 season of the European series of the Trofeo Pirelli for Thomas Fleming, his fifth of the season. The young British driver – once again starting from pole position – kept his closest pursuers at bay, while also setting the fastest lap time of 2’10”232, in a race complicated by wet conditions on the asphalt, due to rain that began before the start. In the hotly-contested challenge behind, Bence Valint (Rossocorsa – Ferrari Budapest) came out on top, while the newly crowned class champion Eliseo Donno clinched third place for his tenth podium of a triumphant year.

Another Japanese triumph in the Trofeo Pirelli Am, with Yudai Uchida giving a repeat performance of yesterday’s victory and clinching the bonus point for the best lap time, in a thrilling race featuring 160 overtakes. Nobuhiro Imada (Rosso Scuderia), who was second across the finish line, was subject to a 25-second penalty at the end of the race for having caused a collision with another car. Runner-up spot therefore went to Marco Zanasi (CDP – Pinetti Motorsport), who managed to skilfully fend off Mohamed Hamdy (Ezz Elarab Automotive Company), who started from first place on the grid and finished in third.