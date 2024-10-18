Imola crowns the champions of the Ferrari Challenge North America

The Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari at Imola, currently hosting the long-awaited Finali Mondiali, on Friday celebrated the four champions of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli North America. Claiming both the title and the final race of the season were Dylan Medler (The Collection) in the Trofeo Pirelli, Brian Cook (Ferrari of Seattle) in the Trofeo Pirelli Am, and Roger Monteforte (Ferrari of Central New Jersey) in Coppa Shell Am. Eric Marston (Ferrari of Westlake), who secured the Coppa Shell, handed the win of the day to Rey Acosta (The Collection).

In the other international series of the Prancing Horse’s single-marque event, the European one, with the title already decided, the second race of the final round, after an exciting and closely fought session, proved the perfect prelude to this weekend’s races that will crown the world champions of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli. Meanwhile, at the Romagna circuit, the exclusive non-competitive programmes of the Prancing Horse continued, featuring the sophisticated models of the XX Programme, the historic single-seaters from F1 Clienti, and the 499P Modificata from the new Sport Prototipi Clienti programme.

Ferrari Challenge North America. Everything was still to play for in the final race of the season, which took place this afternoon in the Romagna sun. In the Trofeo Pirelli, Dylan Medler started from pole and led the race from start to finish, completing twin wins in the round and securing his fifth win of the year. Behind him, both on the day and in the drivers’ standings, were Roberto Perrina (Ferrari of Seattle) and Matias Perez Companc (Ferrari of Central Florida). Brian Cook, the newly crowned Trofeo Pirelli Am champion, claimed his seventh win of 2024, finishing ahead of Sebastian Mascaro (Ferrari of Central Florida) and Frank Szczesniak (Ferrari of Austin).

Eric Marston was unable to celebrate the title from the podium, as he had taken the lead at the start but an off-track incident allowed Rey Acosta (The Collection) to clinch an Imola double win, having started from pole. Behind him, John Viskup (Boardwalk Ferrari) finished runner-up, with Mitchell Green (Ferrari of Westlake) in third.

Roger Monteforte (Ferrari of Central New Jersey) led for thirty minutes, securing his sixth decisive win, ahead of Paul Lin (Ferrari of Newport Beach) and Steve Check (Ferrari of Rancho Mirage).

Ferrari Challenge Europe. Trofeo Pirelli season champion Giacomo Altoé (Emil Frey Racing) finished the European championship with his eighth victory after yet another duel with Luca Ludwig (MERTEL Motorsport). After the German was forced into the pits, Altoé, starting from pole position and with the fastest lap of the race, broke away to eventually cross the line first ahead of Luigi Coluccio (Radicci Automobili – Best Lap – FCI) and Bence Valint (Ferrari Budapest – Rossocorsa).

With the title already awarded yesterday to Claus Zibrandtsen (Formula Racing), the Trofeo Pirelli Am race saw the top two drivers in the standings go head-to-head for a long stretch. Hendrik Viol (Scuderia Praha Racing) managed to retain his lead and secured a second consecutive victory ahead of the Dane. Michael Verhagen (Ferrari Warszawa) posted third.

Victory in Coppa Shell went to Henry Hassid (Kessel Racing), who took the lead early on, securing his sixth win of a triumphant season. Second place was claimed by Andreas Ritzi (CDP – D&C Racing), with Andrzej Lewandowski (Autohaus Ulrich), who started from pole, finishing third. The Pole, who was first past the chequered flag yesterday, was subsequently disqualified by the race direction as his car was found to be non-compliant with the technical regulations for the Ferrari Challenge Europe 2024. As a result, the trophy for the first race was awarded to Ernst Kirchmayr (Kessel Racing), with Alexander Nussbaumer (Gohm Motorsport – Haupt Racing Team) second, and Hassid third.

A pair of wins for Eric Cheung (Formula Racing) in Coppa Shell Am, as he finished ahead of Paolo Scudieri (Sa.Mo.Car.), who put in a remarkable comeback to finish second, with Andrea Levy (Rossocorsa) in third.

In the Trofeo Pirelli 488, Qwin Wietlisbach (CDP – D&C Racing) took the victory ahead of Sven Schömer (Ferrari Katowice) and Pino Frascaro (Rossocorsa).

Saturday programme. With the two international series now in the archives, Saturday, 19 October at Imola will be dedicated to qualifying sessions for the Finali Mondiali races scheduled on Sunday morning. Coppa Shell Am will take to the track at 10.20 a.m., followed by Coppa Shell and Trofeo Pirelli 488 at 12.00 p.m., and Trofeo Pirelli and Trofeo Pirelli Am at 2.20 p.m. The top six times from each session will qualify for the ten-minute Superpole to determine the pole-sitter and the front positions on the grid. At 4.10 p.m. the Coppa Shell Am race gets underway, followed by Coppa Shell and Trofeo Pirelli 488, with Trofeo Pirelli and Trofeo Pirelli Am rounding off the day.