How to approach the Snetterton circuit

Snetterton is one of those circuits that drivers inevitably connect with certain memories. There are those who raced there for the first time, and those who picked up the first win of their career, in the circuit that that hosted the first round of the season. Also because the circuit in Norfolk is among the most technical of tracks. Straights where anything can happen, like Bentley Straight and Senna Straight, alternate with turns requiring the utmost concentration, like the dreaded Coram. But ultimately, Snetterton is also one of the circuits that’s most fun to race on, with no shortage of opportunities for overtaking.