Horstmann chasing title

We met up with Brad Horstmann (Foreign Cars Italia), leader of the Ferrari Challenge North America - Coppa Shell, on the eve of the final round of the season at Misano.

Can you tell us how this season has gone with you leading the category standings?



“It’s been a particular year, with ups and downs. It was a very slow start to the championship. I had some difficulties in the first race at Daytona, but I kept on picking up important points. At the end of the year, I started to lap at full throttle, gaining three wins in a row. I hope I can continue this excellent streak at the Finali Mondiali and leave with another victory”.



You impressed us in 2019, mounting the podium in 71% of your races. How did you build up such a rapport with the car?



“I started racing the 488 Challenge in 2019 and was immediately at ease. It is a very comfortable car and fun to drive. And now the 488 Challenge Evo is even better: it’s even easier to set up entering and exiting corners. It’s a real pleasure to drive”.



You’ll be one of the drivers to watch at the Finali Mondiali. How much do you think not knowing this track will affect you?



“It’s the Challenge. Yesterday was the first day on track, and I spent time studying the turns and learning the layout. In the race, I will try to keep my points lead to ensure the championship win”.

