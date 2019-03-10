Grids are Set for Race Two

What a difference an hour makes. After clocks in the US were adjusted forward one hour for Daylight Savings, competitors returned to the Circuit of the Americas
for the second day of racing and of course qualifying action. Here is how things stacked up.
Trofeo Pirelli.
After last minute heartbreak yesterday, Cooper MacNeil
(Scuderia Corsa, Ferrari of Westlake) put in an incredible lap early in the session. His 2:10.815 started the session as the best lap by a wide margin. However, Benjamin Hites
(The Collection) and Thomas Tippl
(Scuderia Corsa, Ferrari of Beverly Hills) both were able to whittle away and by the end of the session they were only two tenths and seven tenths off of Cooper’s time respectively.
Trofeo Pirelli AM. Ziad Ghandour
(Boardwalk Ferrari) claimed pole over Barry Zekelman
(Ferrari of Ontario) by the slimmest of margins, only 0.169 seconds. The two presided over a very tightly contested Trofeo Pirelli AM field where the top five cars were only separated by eight tenths of a second. Ultimately, third place went to Todd Morici
(Wide World Ferrari) who claimed his position by 0.013 seconds over Brent Holden
(Ferrari of Newport Beach).
Coppa Shell. Danny Baker
(Ferrari of Palm Beach) followed up his excellent performance yesterday with pole in today’s qualifier. He put together and excellent lap that was untouchable, nearly one second faster than his nearest competitor, Dale Katechis
(Miller Motorcars). Claude Senhoreti
(Ferrari of Ft. Lauderdale) rounded out the top three, just beating Mark Issa
’s time by three tenths of a second.
Coppa Shell AM. Eric Marston
(Ferrari of Westlake) took pole in the Coppa Shell AM category. Earning that position by only one tenth of a second over yesterday’s winner, Brian Davis
(Ferrari of Palm Beach). The two were in a league of their own, however as third place finisher Jay Schreibman
(Cauley Ferrari) could only manage a time that was 1.2 seconds slower.
Schedule.
Race 2 will begin at 12:50 CST for the Coppa Shell and Coppa Shell AM competitors. Trofeo Pirelli and Trofeo Pirelli AM will take to the track at 1:50.