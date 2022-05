"I am very satisfied with my debut, even though I didn't get beyond fourth place in the qualifying session. However, I gave it all I could, but the three guys in front of me were really fast." An excellent start for Rossocorsa team’s James

Weiland, winner of Coppa Shell Race 1.

Weiland reveals a lovely detail: "My son wrote me a note with some tips for the race, and with these tips, combined with a bit of luck, you can't go wrong!".