29 giugno 2017

Maranello, 30 June 2017 – The Goodwood Festival of Speed, a favourite of motorsport enthusiasts, takes place next weekend. Every year thousands of car lovers and many Ferrari fans flock to Sussex for the event and the tifosi will find a lot of Prancing Horse cars, from the Classic Ferrari cars of the Fifties and Sixties to the current road range. Out in force. Five GT drivers plus Development Driver Marc Gené, fresh from the F1 Clienti and XX Programmes event at Spa-Francorchamps, will be there to represent Maranello. Davide Rigon, who recently competed in the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the 1000 Km of Paul Ricard, where he finished second with the 488 GT3 of SMP Racing, will be at the wheel of the F2007 that won the F1 world title with Kimi Raikkonen. The Italian driver will star in Goodwood's legendary drive-by on all three days of the event. He will be joined by Marc Gené in an F60, and Olivier Beretta, in command of an F1-90, the car in which Alain Prost at the Paul Ricard sealed Ferrari's 100th Formula 1 victory. Closed wheels. British Ferrari GT racing drivers Sam Bird and James Calado will be in action with an FXX and an FXX K, putting on a display at the wheel of the mighty cars of the XX Programmes. They will be joined by an old glory of Scuderia Ferrari, René Arnoux, who will drive the 599XX, a car he has previously tried out at many Corse Clienti events. Alessandro Pier Guidi will complete the Ferrari show at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, performing at the wheel of the 488 GTE no. 51 of AF Corse. He will drive the car officially on track again in 15 days with the fourth race of the FIA World Endurance Championship, the 6 Hours of Nürburgring.