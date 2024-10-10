From US to Imola, 28 drivers in hunt for victory

Once again this year, the Ferrari Challenge North America international series delivered spectacle and excitement on the most iconic circuits that have made motorsport history. Many drivers participated in all the season’s events, competing in the four classes where the new Ferrari 296 Challenge went on the track, alongside the two classes featuring the 488 Challenge Evo cars, which concluded their championship at the final round in Indianapolis.

Indiana’s capital hosted leg six of the Ferrari Challenge North America, which had kicked off in Texas at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin. The Racing Days event took place at Laguna Seca in mid-May before heading abroad to Montreal, Canada, alongside the Formula 1 Grand Prix. The Glen, near New York, hosted the Prancing Horse’s one-make series in mid-July, while at the end of August, the spotlight shifted to the Sonoma circuit in California before culminating in Indianapolis.

A continental tour wasn’t enough to determine which champions will be crowned at Imola, where the Ferrari Challenge North America will hold its final two races before the Finali Mondiali. Twenty-eight drivers will take to the track at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, with fierce duels expected across all four classes as several contenders vie for the title.