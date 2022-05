Spa-Francorchamps 13 settembre 2020

Emanuele Maria Tabacchi's fourth pole of the season came courtesy of a lap in which the Rossocorsa driver fully exploited the potential of his 488 Challenge Evo. Taking a freer approach than on Saturday, he recorded a time of 2:22.754 over the 7 km-plus Belgian circuit. Here he expresses his delight at the end of qualifying.