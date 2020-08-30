Four In Four For Khera

Lucky Khera wins the fourth race of the season, with Graham de Zille winning in the Coppa Shell.

Fourth Win. Lucky Khera (Graypaul Birmingham) continued his dominating run of form to win the fourth race of the season in the Ferrari Challenge UK 2020 season.

Trofeo Pirelli. The race got off to a thrilling start as the drivers entered the first corner four cars abreast in the midfield. With the field running bumper to bumper heading into the Craner Curves, Paul Hogarth (Stratstone Manchester) and Jamie Thwaites (JCT600 Brooklands Leeds) unfortunately made contact, which ended the race prematurely for both drivers. This allowed Lucky Khera (Graypaul Birmingham) to pull away from the field, driving impressively once again to pull out a 14 second advantage by the time he crossed the line to claim his fourth win of the season.

Coppa Shell. Graham de Zille (Meridien Modena) engaged in a thrilling duel with H. Sikkens (H.R. Owen London) right from the start, with the two drivers swapping places throughout the first half of the race. Unfortunately, following a spin, Sikkens had to come into the pits and retire from the race, which eased the pressure on de Zille who took another Coppa Shell victory. Behind him, Alex Moss (Graypaul Birmingham) and Paul Simmerson (Graypaul Birmingham) fought brilliantly throughout the race, with Paul Simmerson finally managing to make a successful move to get ahead of Moss for second place in the Coppa Shell, with Moss following closely behind to come home in third place.

The next races of the Ferrari Challenge UK will take place at Silverstone on 19-20 September 2020.