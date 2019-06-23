Four-in-a-row for Baker in the Trofeo Pirelli, Flannagan consolidates leadership in Coppa Shell

The second round of the Ferrari Challenge UK, held this weekend at Snetterton, produced a carbon-copy of the season-opener with Jason Baker (Dick Lovett Swindon) triumphing in another double-header which gives greater credence to the driver’s bid for final glory. The leader of the general standings once again had Jamie Clarke as his most tenacious adversary, even if the Stratstone Manchester racer had trouble staying in the slipstream of his rival in Race-2. In Coppa Shell, there were two different winners for each of the two hard-fought, but entertaining races which saw the honours go to Richard Guy (Charles Hurst) in Race-1 and Gary Redman (Graypaul Nottingham) in Race-2.

Trofeo Pirelli. On Saturday Baker took command of a very tight race to beat Clarke with a mere two-second advantage. Behind the pair was Wayne Marrs (Dick Lovett Swindon), once again on the rostrum after the podium obtained in Race-1 at Brands Hatch. Jon Wood (Carrs Ferrari) had a notable race as did Martin Smith (Graypaul Birmingham), while Henry Simmons (Maranello Sales) staged a fine comeback from the rear end of the field. On Sunday’s race, Baker made it four wins out of four races, keeping Clarke in check, while third place went to Josh Kirkwood-Jones (H.R. Owen London), who improved on the six spot in Race-1.

Coppa Shell. The category reserved for the gentlemen drivers was far more even, having thus far produced four winners in four races. In the first race of the weekend, Richard Guy ruled the roost ahead of Gary Redman and Toby Flannagan (Maranello Sales). The trio, along with Mark McAllister (Lancaster Ferrari Colchester), brought the standings to life with attack after counter-attack, but with Richard Guy taking the spoils in the end. In Race-2 it was Gary Redman on the top of the podium, ahead of Toby Flannagan - still leader in the overall standings - and Alex Moss (Graypaul Birmingham).

Next date. The third round of the Ferrari Challenge UK is set for 19 th to 21st July at the Croft circuit.